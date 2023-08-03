Infant RSV shot faces final hurdle at CDC, could be available by fall

Americans may soon have access to a shot that protects babies from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, the leading cause of hospitalization among infants in the U.S.

A panel of advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Thursday to review the data and vote on how the drug, branded under the name Beyfortus, should be administered. It is one of the last hurdles before doctors can start administering shot.

CDC Director Mandy Cohen is not obligated to endorse the vote of the advisors, though the head of the agency usually follows the panel's advice.

Beyfortus, also called nirsevimab, is set to become the first shot in the U.S. that protects all infants from RSV. Sanofi has said the companies are prepared to roll the shot out before RSV season this fall and do not foresee any challenges meeting demand.

Although Beyfortus works like a vaccine, the shot is considered a drug, not a vaccine, because it is an antibody injection. This has raised concerns about whether Beyfortus will be included in the federal Vaccines for Children program that provides shots at no cost to families that are struggling financially.

Advisors are also voting Thursday on whether Beyfortus should be included in the Vaccines for Children program, making the votes a crucial step for the drug.