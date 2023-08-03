Investing in Space: Rocket Lab stock leads the sector in year-to-date gains

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions.

Rocket Lab is up 85% so far this year, closing back in on its $10 a share starting point two years ago, while Redwire is close behind, up 78%.

At the beginning of this year, I included a breakout space stock as one of the three things I'm watching for in 2023 . Just past the halfway point we have strong contenders for that title, led by Rocket Lab and followed by Redwire and Mynaric , with the top five rounded out by Telesat and BlackSky .

Four years ago, the "UFO" ETF from ProcureAM came to market as a new indexed way to trade the space industry. But it's had mixed results since then – some years positive and others negative – with last year representing a 28% haircut, thanks to most space stocks selling off amid the SPAC bubble burst and climbing interest rates.

So far this year UFO is flat, helped in part by two of our top five performers. Rocket Lab is the index's No. 1 holding, with $3.2 million worth of shares making up 6.5% of the fund's weight. BlackSky is its 26th-largest holding, at 1.4%.

"Rocket Lab's performance and pure-play focus on space is why it's risen to such a large weight within the fund," Andrew Chanin, CEO of ProcureAM, told me.

The remaining three of those top five gainers year to date – Redwire, Mynaric and Telesat – are absent from the fund, as the stocks don't meet the index's liquidity rules which call for both $1 million worth of daily shares trading and a market cap of $100 million. Stocks get added and removed when the index reconstitutes twice a year, with those names not qualifying at the last reconstitution in June.

Chanin noted that with many of these space stocks having debuted at $10 a share they're largely still trying to get back to where they started. Rocket Lab has a healthy lead but we'll see who ends up on top come the end of the year – with the market watching closely for continued execution.