Ukraine war live updates: EU says Russia is ‘deliberately using food as a weapon’; Kyiv hit by eighth consecutive nightly drone attack
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Kyiv endured its eighth consecutive night of drone attacks from Russia, with Iranian-made Shahed drones once again deployed over the city, local authorities said.
Ukraine's air defense forces said they intercepted more than a dozen projectiles, and the city's mayor reported damage to a non-residential building but no casualties.
The EU sharply criticized Russia for its recent bombardments of Ukrainian ports and grain storage infrastructure, accusing it of using food as a weapon and threatening global food security. Several ports in Ukraine's southern Odesa region came under heavy Russian strikes Wednesday, which damaged at least 40,000 tons of grain set for export and sent global grain prices higher.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's allies continue to monitor its counteroffensive, which Ukrainian officials say has been slowed by a number of factors, including extensive minefields laid by Russian forces. The officials insist, however, that Ukraine's military is operating on its own timeline for its own strategic reasons.
Kyiv under drone attack for eighth consecutive night
Kyiv was struck by Russian drone attacks for the eighth consecutive night, its city military administration said on Telegram on Thursday, according to a Google translation.
The force said that it detected and destroyed over a dozen projectiles, with no casualties reported. Russian troops once more deployed Iranian-made Shahed drones in the hostilities, the Kyiv city military administration added.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko separately said that the attack resulted in damage to a non-residential building, in Google-translated comments on Telegram.
CNBC could not independently verify developments on the ground.
— Ruxandra Iordache
EU says Russia's attacks are endangering global food security
The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell Fontelles on Wednesday condemned Russia's latest attacks against Ukraine's capital city Kyiv, Odesa, and sites on the Danube.
"These targeted attacks on Ukrainian grain infrastructure aggravate global food insecurity, putting millions of the most vulnerable at risk," he said on the X social media platform, previously known as Twitter.
The European bloc previously criticized Russia's late-July decision to exit the Black Sea Grain Initiative and interrupt a humanitarian corridor that had permitted the export of Ukrainian agricultural goods into the global markets.
"As the world deals with disrupted supplies and higher prices, Russia is now approaching vulnerable countries, notably in Africa, with bilateral offers of limited grain shipments, pretending to solve a problem it created itself. This is a cynical policy of deliberately using food as a weapon," an EU statement said Wednesday.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Russian strikes on ports damaged nearly 40,000 tons of Ukrainian grain, official says
Russian drone strikes on ports in southern Ukraine early Wednesday morning destroyed or damaged nearly 40,000 tons of grain that was set for export to several African countries as well as China and Israel, Ukraine's minister of infrastructure said.
"The Russians attacked warehouses and grain elevators — almost 40,000 tons of grain were damaged, which was expected by the countries of Africa, China, and Israel," Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a Telegram post.
"The world must resist. Attacks on Ukrainian ports are a threat to the world," he added, calling on the international community for more support as well as more provisions of air defense technology.
— Natasha Turak
State Department approves $395 million weapons sale to Finland
The U.S. State Department approved a potential foreign military sale worth $395 million to Finland for an upgrade package for M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System, or MLRS.
The State Department said the principal contractors are Lockheed Martin in Grand Prairie, Texas; Chelton Inc., in Marlow, United Kingdom; Leonardo DRS in Arlington, Virginia; and Loc Performance Products, Inc., in Plymouth, Michigan.
"The proposed sale will improve Finland's capability to meet current and future threats, and will enhance interoperability with U.S. forces and other allied forces," the State Department wrote in a release.
"Finland will have no difficulty absorbing this upgrade into its armed forces," the release added.
— Amanda Macias