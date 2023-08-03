CNBC Daily Open: Don’t worry about the Fitch-induced sell-off

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 02, 2023 in New York City.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Stocks sell-off

All major U.S. indexes sank as investors digested news of the U.S.'s lower credit rating. The Nasdaq Composite fared the worst, sinking 2.17%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.35%, with all sectors and bourses in negative territory. Mining and retail stocks declined the most, with both sinking around 2.7%.

A bad rating for the Fitch rating

Global markets reacted badly to Fitch Ratings downgrading the U.S.'s long-term credit rating — but experts say there's nothing to worry about. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers called described the move as "bizarre and inept." Allianz chief economic advisor Mohamed El-Erian said he was "perplexed." JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon described it as "ridiculous."

Private sector jobs surge

Private sector firms added 324,000 jobs in July, according to payroll processing firm ADP. That's far more than the Dow Jones estimate of 175,000 — but it doesn't necessarily mean Friday's jobs report will follow with a blockbuster number. Recall how ADP reported almost 300,000 more jobs in June than the Labor Department.

Qualcomm struggles

Qualcomm shares sank almost 7% in extended training after the firm gave a weak forecast for the fourth quarter. Additionally, the chipmaker's adjusted revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter ended June 25 missed revenue expectations, while its net income plunged 52% from $3.73 billion a year earlier to $1.8 billion. The slump in the smartphone industry's really hurting Qualcomm.

[PRO] Value picks in the S&P 500

A common complaint about the S&P 500 now is that it's too expensive. In other words, the price of a company's stock is high relative to its earnings. This is mostly true for the so-called Magnificent 7 technology stocks that have driven much of the S&P's gains. But there are still pockets of value in the index, CNBC Pro's Bob Pisani says.