CNBC Daily Open: The Fitch-induced sell-off is nothing to panic over

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 02, 2023 in New York City.

Stocks sell-off

All major U.S. indexes sank Wednesday as investors digested news of the U.S.'s lower credit rating. The Nasdaq Composite fared the worst, sinking 2.17%. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower Thursday for a second straight day. Japan's Nikkei 225 slumped 1.27%, leading losses in the region. One piece of good news: China's service sector activity in July expanded faster than it did in June, according to a Caixin survey.

A bad rating for the Fitch rating

Global markets reacted badly to Fitch Ratings downgrading the U.S.'s long-term credit rating — but experts say there's nothing to worry about. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon described it as "ridiculous." Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers called described the move as "bizarre and inept." Allianz chief economic advisor Mohamed El-Erian said he was "perplexed."

Job woes in China

New graduates in China are still securing jobs — eventually — but those jobs might not pay well or match their field of study, according to CNBC interviews with six graduates and students. But with China's unemployment rate for youths between aged 16 to 24 hit 21.3% in June, a record high, graduates don't have the luxury of being picky.

Qualcomm struggles

Qualcomm shares sank almost 7% in extended training after the firm gave a weak forecast for the fourth quarter. Additionally, the chipmaker's adjusted revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter ended June 25 missed revenue expectations, while its net income plunged 52% from $3.73 billion a year earlier to $1.8 billion. The slump in the smartphone industry's really hurting Qualcomm.

[PRO] S&P 500(0)

Fitch Ratings may have lost confidence in the U.S.'s creditworthiness, but analysts are still bullish on the stock market. One told CNBC that he believes the S&P 500 can hit 5,000 by the end of the year, an increase of around 10% from the S&P's close Wednesday. It's a "realistic, not frothy" forecast, he said, and named stocks to buy.