I've tried over 25 side hustles, says 27-year-old—here's how to find the most lucrative one

Cody Berman is no stranger to side hustles. Since his freshman year of college at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, the 27-year-old has tried building online businesses, tutoring, doing yard work, working at a Christmas tree farm, editing podcasts and videos, running affiliate marketing campaigns and freelance writing, among others. "I am a dabbler by trade," he says. Today, Berman makes his money selling digital products like an online course and printables people buy on Etsy and print on their own. He's also in real estate, renting out long-term properties and short-term housing in New England. Altogether, his various income streams brought in nearly $700,000 in 2022. Given his years of dabbling, Berman's gleaned some insights about side hustles. Here's how to find the most lucrative hustle for you.

'It's going to be where you can add the most value'

One hustle direction that could prove fruitful is leaning into a skill you have that's in high demand. Say you know how to build websites. Do a search of local companies from your town and see if you can offer your services. "If a company doesn't have a website, that's a no-brainer," says Berman. "Come to them and be like, 'hey, I'll build this website for you.'" You can do some research in advance to mention metrics like how much their business can grow with a website and how much better customer retention could be. "It's just looking for those gaps and identifying what isn't this company doing," he says. Ultimately, "for the most lucrative stuff, it's going to be where you can add the most value for other people," says Berman. Web designers on Upwork are charging as much as $125 per hour.

Digital products have a 'way higher upside potential'