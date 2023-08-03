CNBC Investing Club

There's a lot to like in Apple's quarter, signaling shares have more to run than we thought

Zev Fima@zevfima
Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Club name Apple (AAPL) posted a better-than-expected June quarter after the closing bell Thursday, with strong Services sales more than offsetting a slight miss on the Products front.