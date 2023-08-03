Tom Brady takes minority stake in second-tier English soccer club Birmingham City

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waves to the crowd as he runs off the field after defeating the New England Patriots in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

LONDON — Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has become a minority owner of English soccer club Birmingham City.

The club, which competes in the EFL Championship — the second tier of the English league pyramid — announced on Thursday that Brady had partnered with New York-based investment firm Knighthead Capital Management to take a minority stake in the club and will become chairman of its advisory board.

The legendary NFL quarterback ended his football career in February at the age of 45 after 23 seasons, a record seven Super Bowl titles and five Super Bowl MVP trophies. He has since joined with Knighthead in a number of sporting investments around the world.

"Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me," Brady said in a statement.

Although based in the U.K.'s second-largest city, the club has languished outside the coveted Premier League since 2011 and has long been eclipsed by crosstown rival Aston Villa.