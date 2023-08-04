5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

In this article AAPL

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Lots to digest

Stock futures were up slightly as investors dissected Big Tech earnings and waited to see the results of the jobs report set to be released Friday. Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.6%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.4%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%. Individual stocks were also seeing big moves, as mega-cap names Apple and Amazon reported earnings after the bell Thursday. Amazon rose 8.6%, but Apple lost about 1.7%. Follow live market updates.

2. All eyes on jobs

A call for employment sign is displayed on a Dairy Queen on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Bell | Getty Images

Investors will be closely watching Friday's jobs report from the Labor Department, which could be an important measure to help determine if the U.S. economy is headed for a recession. Wall Street is expecting to see nonfarm payrolls increase by 200,000 in July. That'd be the smallest gain since December 2020 and would come on the heels of June's growth of 209,000. Other data reports — including GDP, productivity and consumer spending — have been strong, but the Federal Reserve will be looking to see whether the central bank needs to keep raising interest rates to control inflation.

3. You win some...

Apple and Amazon feature Europe's list of very large platforms, meaning they face closer scrutiny from regulators. Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Amazon reported second-quarter earnings yesterday that blew past analysts' expectations and a return to double-digit growth, a sign that the e-commerce giant's ongoing cost-cutting efforts are working. The company also issued rosy guidance that indicates accelerating revenue growth. Its important cloud unit saw success in the second quarter as well. Apple also beat analyst expectations in its third-quarter earnings report, but it saw some challenges. Overall sales for the tech giant were down 1% year over year, and revenue in the company's main product lines fell from a year earlier. Although it doesn't issue official guidance, Apple said it expects revenue to decline in the next quarter.

4. Back in court

Former President Donald Trump walks over to speak with reporters before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va., after facing a judge on federal conspiracy charges that allege he conspired to subvert the 2020 election. Alex Brandon | AP

Former President Donald Trump appeared in court in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to be arraigned on criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election. He's been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy "to corruptly obstruct and impede" the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional proceeding when the Electoral College results were being certified, and a conspiracy against "the right to vote and to have one's vote counted." Trump, a leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty.

5. Everyone's overseas

More people are interested in Sweden this year, in what could be the beginning of a "Scandi summer" travel trend.