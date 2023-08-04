Amazon stock jumps 8% after biggest profit beat since 2020. How the pros are playing it

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions to Amazon from investors and analysts. The pros discussed the e-commerce giant after second-quarter revenue and earnings both topped analysts' estimates. Amazon stock jumped 8.3% Friday. After the closing bell Thursday, Amazon reported earnings of 65 cents per share and revenue of $134.4 billion . Refinitiv's estimates called for 35 cents per share and $131.5 billion in revenue. The Seattle-based company's profit beat was its largest since the fourth quarter of 2020. Amazon's AWS cloud revenue surged 12% to $22.1 billion and advertising revenue also beat expectations, coming in at $10.7 billion. CEO Andy Jassy claimed Amazon had its "biggest ever" Prime Day sales event with online spending hitting $12.7 billion over the 48-hour period. In reaction, investment firm Rosenblatt upgraded its rating opinion on the stock to buy from neutral. Amazon is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust Portfolio.