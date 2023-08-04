European markets set to open higher after downbeat week; investors digesting Bank of England rate hike

European markets look set to open higher to close off a downbeat week, as investors digest the Bank of England rate hike Thursday and more company earnings.

The Bank of England raised its main interest rate by 25 basis points to a 15-year high of 5.25%, as policymakers try to tackle sticky inflation.

Investors are also watching out for a series European banking results and a major U.S. employment report due out later Friday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.7% lower in the previous session, with most sectors in decline. Tech stocks led the losses with a 1.8% downturn as global sentiment remained gloomy after Fitch Ratings downgraded the United States' long-term credit rating from AAA to AA+.

U.S. futures ticked higher Thursday night as Wall Street assessed the latest earnings from big-name technology companies. Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Friday as rising bond yields continue to put pressure on stocks in the wake of the U.S. credit downgrade.