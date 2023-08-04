LIVE UPDATES
European markets set to open higher after downbeat week; investors digesting Bank of England rate hike
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets look set to open higher to close off a downbeat week, as investors digest the Bank of England rate hike Thursday and more company earnings.
The Bank of England raised its main interest rate by 25 basis points to a 15-year high of 5.25%, as policymakers try to tackle sticky inflation.
Investors are also watching out for a series European banking results and a major U.S. employment report due out later Friday.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.7% lower in the previous session, with most sectors in decline. Tech stocks led the losses with a 1.8% downturn as global sentiment remained gloomy after Fitch Ratings downgraded the United States' long-term credit rating from AAA to AA+.
U.S. futures ticked higher Thursday night as Wall Street assessed the latest earnings from big-name technology companies. Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Friday as rising bond yields continue to put pressure on stocks in the wake of the U.S. credit downgrade.
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are set to open higher after a downbeat week, according to IG data. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is set to open at 7,536, up 18.5 points, and Germany's DAX up 32.5 points to 15,917.3. France's CAC will be up 25.1 points to 7,273.2, according to the forecast, and Italy's MIB stands to gain 56.3 points to 28,853.8.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
Bill Ackman says he's betting against 30-year Treasurys
Investor Bill Ackman said he is betting against 30-year Treasurys as a hedge against the impact of long-term rates on stocks.
Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, said he is "short in size" on the 30-year Treasurys because it's also "a high probability standalone bet." He said he would be very surprised if we don't find ourselves in a world with persistent 3% inflation.
He added that he's implementing the short position through put options.
— Yun Li
