Automakers promote advanced tech to compete in China — the world's top EV market

An XPeng Inc. G9 electric vehicle at the Shanghai Auto Show in Shanghai, China, on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Global electric vehicle makers are tapping advanced technology to vie with each other and domestic brands in the intensively competitive Chinese market.

China is the world's largest EV market with 5.9 million units sold in 2022, capturing 59% of EVs sold globally, according to Canalys. Counterpoint Research data showed that domestic brands command 81% of the EV market, with BYD, Wuling, Chery, Changan and GAC among the top players.

"China's domestic brands are leading the market in the development and implementation of advanced assisted driving systems, capitalizing on their early-entry advantages in the electric and intelligent vehicle sector," research firm Canalys said in a recent report.

"These brands have an edge over other joint ventures in the planning and execution of smart assisted driving systems."

BofA Securities in a May report said it expects China to still be the world's largest EV market in 2025, standing at 40%-45% market share.

"China auto makers are accelerating vehicle platform, technology upgrade or innovation, leading to outstanding user experience. China EV products are much more competitive than before, and China will continue to see EV penetration expanding, in our view," said the BofA Securities analysts.