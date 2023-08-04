CNBC Daily Open: Investors are looking for signs of weakness

Customers are walking out of an Apple Store after shopping in Shanghai, China, on July 19, 2023.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Apple's revenue falls from a year ago

Apple beat Wall Street expectations for both earnings and sales in its fiscal third quarter. However, overall sales fell 1% year over year to $81.8 billion, with iPhone, iPad and Mac revenue all dropping. Apple doesn't give guidance for upcoming quarters, but the company's CFO indicated revenue for the September quarter might drop 1% as well. Shares dipped about 2% in extended trading.

Blowout profits for Amazon

Amazon shares rocketed almost 10% in extended trading after it reported earnings and gave a third-quarter forecast higher than expectations. Second-quarter revenue rose nearly 11% from a year earlier to $134.4 billion and net income was $6.7 billion — beating the earnings per share estimate by almost two times — compared with a loss of $2 billion a year earlier.

Markets under pressure

U.S. stocks fell for a second straight day as Treasury yields popped, with the 10-year Treasury yield trading around 4.18%, its highest since November 2022. Europe's regional Stoxx 600 index lost 0.63% as traders digested the Bank of England's hike and data showing a downturn in euro zone business activity.

Another hike from the BoE

The Bank of England raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 5.25%. That's a 15-year high and the 14th consecutive hike, but the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee gave no signs it was considering a pause. Instead, the MPC vowed to "ensure that Bank Rate is sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long to return inflation to the 2% target."

[PRO] Litecoin halving

Litecoin, sometimes referred to as "digital silver" to bitcoin's digital gold, experienced halving Wednesday. That means the reward for mining Litecoin was cut in half. Bitcoin itself will undergo halving in May 2024 — here's what cryptocurrency traders can expect from that event, based on the data behind Litecoin's halving cycles.