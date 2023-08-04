These industrials are powering ahead after a bleak start to the year

Industrials came roaring back to life in the second quarter, with Club holdings Caterpillar (CAT), Emerson Electric (EMR), Honeywell (HON), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) and Linde (LIN) all reporting largely solid results on the back of increased infrastructure spending, reduced costs and improved supply chains. Despite a difficult operating environment given the uncertain state of the global economy, there were bright spots in each company's quarterly performance for the three months ended June 30. Here's a breakdown of the results – along with our take, too. CAT YTD mountain Caterpillar (CAT) year-to-date performance. Caterpillar had a stand-out quarter , delivering big on an item that previously dinged its share price. The company's backlog – sales made, but not yet completed and recorded — increased to $30.8 billion, an increase of $2.2 billion year-over-year. The construction-equipment manufacturer had strong quarterly sales, too, bolstered by the U.S. government's increased infrastructure spending. Revenue in the second quarter surged 22% year-over-year, to $17.32 billion, topping expectations of $16.49 billion, according to Refinitiv. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 75% on a annual basis, to $5.55, above Wall Street's estimates of $4.58 a share. In Tuesday's post-earnings conference call, management said the company expects "continued growth in nonresidential construction in North America due to the positive impact of government-related infrastructure investments and a healthy pipeline of construction projects." Markets cheered, with the industrial powerhouse's stock notching an all-time high of above $287 apiece. The Club — which had booked profits in Caterpillar last month — raised its price target on the stock to $300 a share, up from $285. In response to this strong move, we would look to take profits again when trading restrictions allow. EMR YTD mountain Emerson Electric (EMR) year-to-date performance. Emerson Electric posted a strong quarter , with better-than-expected profit margins and a raised full-year outlook for sales and earnings. We're hoping this is a catalyst for Emerson, which has been one of the biggest laggards in the portfolio throughout 2023. The company is up less than 1% year-to-date, while its closest industrial automation peer Rockwell Automation has gained roughly 16%. Revenue for Emerson's fiscal third quarter increased 13.9% year-over-year to, $3.95 billion, beating analysts' forecasts of $3.88 billion, according to Refinitiv. Adjusted EPS jumped 40% on an annual basis, to $1.29, topping expectations of $1.10 a share. Given the strong figures and growing sense the business can sustain this momentum, the Club reiterated a 1 rating and $110-per-share price target on the company's stock. Shares have climbed nearly 6% since the earnings release. HON YTD mountain Honeywell (HON) year-to-date performance. Although Honeywell posted mixed second-quarter earnings , the industrial conglomerate's backlog grew to a record high on the back of its aerospace and performance materials businesses. The company's overall segment margin was also a bright spot, along with a robust cash-flow performance. Revenue rose 3% year-over-year organically, to $9.15 billion, just shy of analysts' estimates of $9.17 billion, according to Refinitiv. EPS of $2.23 advanced 6% year-over-year, above the consensus forecast of $2.21 apiece. Honeywell's quarter was met with selling last week, prompting the Club to upgrade its rating to a 1, meaning we would be buyers here, while reiterating a $225-per-share price target. We bought 25 shares on Tuesday, citing ongoing strength in Honeywell's aerospace business and signs of bottoming in a few challenged areas. SWK YTD mountain Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) year-to-date performance. Stanley Black & Decker's turnaround is in full swing. The company notched a strong second quarter, showing shareholders that it's becoming a more efficient business through cost cuts and inventory reductions, not to mention an improved supply chain. We're looking to add to our Stanley Black & Decker position on a potential pullback, as the company's gross margins improve and earnings growth inflects next year. Revenue declined 5% year-over-year, to $4.16 billion, slightly above analysts' estimates of $4.14 billion, per Refinitiv. EPS came in at a loss of 11 cents, down from a $1.77-per-share profit last year but ahead of Wall Street's forecast of a 37 cent-per-share loss. Following the results, Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the stock to $99 a share, from $90, while maintaining an equal weight rating. Citi took an even more upbeat view, raising its price target to $110 a share, from $98. LIN YTD mountain Linde (LIN) year-to-date performance. Industrial gas giant Linde reported strong second-quarter results and raised its full-year outlook for the second time in 2023, as the company continues to find ways to optimize costs through productivity initiatives. The firm is in a league of its own and has recorded 18-consecutive beat-and-raises. After the release, the Club increased its price target on Linde to $410 a share, from $390. Linde's earnings growth should also ramp up in the coming years, given management still sees $50 billion of clean energy opportunities over the next decade. "Linde has something to offer across the entire hydrogen value chain," CEO Sanjiv Lamba told Jim Cramer this week. Sales of $8.20 billion were down 3% from last year, missing analysts' estimates of $8.68 billion, according to Refintiv. EPS of $3.57 were up 15% year-over-year, topping Wall Street's $3.48 estimate. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CAT, EMR, HON, LIN, SWK. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CAT, EMR, HON, LIN, SWK. See here for a full list of the stocks.)

