CNBC Investing Club

These industrials are powering ahead after a bleak start to the year

Morgan Chittum@morgan_chittum
A worker washes a Caterpillar crawler dozer at Ideal Tractor in West Sacramento, California, US, on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Industrials came roaring back to life in the second quarter, with Club holdings Caterpillar (CAT), Emerson Electric (EMR), Honeywell (HON), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) and Linde (LIN) all reporting largely solid results on the back of increased infrastructure spending, reduced costs and improved supply chains.