These stocks reporting earnings next week have historically exceeded expectations and rallied as a result

Corporate earnings season is reaching its final innings, but there are still reports that have the potential to move share prices. More than 84% of companies have reported as of Friday afternoon, according to FactSet. About four out of every five of those stocks that have already reported have exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Still, there's more on the horizon. CNBC Pro used FactSet data to screen for companies reporting next week that have historically beat Wall Street expectations at least 70% of the time. These stocks were then filtered for those that have gained at least 1% on average in the sessions following their respective reports. Here are the stocks that made the list: Software stock Alteryx has beat expectations on both top and bottom lines 96% of the time. On average, the stock advances nearly 2.2% following a report. That would mark a reprieve for the stock, which has fallen nearly 24% this year. It has diverged from the majority of technology stocks, which have rallied on bets of a better interest rate environment and from excitement around generative artificial intelligence. Despite the poor performance so far, Citi analyst Tyler Radke said the stock was still a top pick in the software space in a note to clients last month. "We see the bearish view of GenAI as a headwind for Alteryx to be overdone," he said in the note. Wall Street is similarly optimistic and sees a better path ahead. The average analyst has a buy rating, with an upside that suggests shares can surge about 75% over the next year, according to Refinitiv. Retailer Under Armour also made the list, with the company beating expectations around four out of every five times it reports. The stock climbs an average of 1.8% on the back of earnings. Under Armour has also underperformed this year, with shares down 22% since 2023 began. But analysts see a bounce ahead, with the average price target implying shares could rise 28% in the next 12 months, according to Refinitiv. The average analyst surveyed has a buy rating on the stock. Entertainment company Lionsgate has beaten expectations for earnings and sales 70% and 63% of past quarters, respectively. Shares have popped an average 3.9% in the sessions directly following its past earnings reports. The stock has drawn comparisons to Mattel in recent weeks. One analyst looked to Lionsgate's move in the runup to "The Hunger Games" release in 2012 as a potential guide for how the "Barbie" movie would affect the toymaker's shares. Lionsgate has rallied nearly 35% this year. The average analyst surveyed by Refinitiv sees that ascent continuing, with nearly 50% upside expected over the next year. However, the average analyst rates the stock a hold. — CNBC's Michael Bloom and Fred Imbert contributed to this report.