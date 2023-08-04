Trump Organization monitor flags 'incomplete,' 'inconsistent' financial disclosures

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump looks on as he speaks during a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2023.

The independent financial monitor for the Trump Organization told a New York judge she identified issues of incompleteness and inconsistency in certain disclosures to lenders and others by the company owned by former president Donald Trump.

Barbara Jones, the monitor, told New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron that Trump and his company defended the Trump Organization's disclosure practices in the areas she had flagged, but will change how they disclose information in light of her claims.

"In the interest of cooperation and transparency, Defendants have agreed to address in future disclosures to lenders the items I have identified and otherwise adjust their practices based upon my observations," Jones wrote in a letter filed in court Friday.

CNBC has reached out to lawyers and representatives of the Trump Organization requesting comment about Jones' claims.

The former federal judge was appointed in November as a financial monitor as part of a case where the company, Trump and several of his children are being sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James for alleged widespread fraud related to financial statements.

The trial in the case is set for Oct. 2.

James, last year, requested an outside monitor after becoming concerned that Trump was trying to move the legal structure of his companies out of New York to avoid her jurisdiction.