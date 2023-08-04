Trump to appeal ruling keeping Georgia DA on election case as indictment looms

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump said in a court filing Friday they will appeal a Georgia judge's recent ruling that keeps an Atlanta prosecutor in charge of her criminal investigation into his efforts to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results.

Trump's team is seeking to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and effectively cripple her probe case by barring evidence she collected through a special grand jury.

The Georgia state Supreme Court last month denied an identical request by the former president, directly to that high court, on the grounds that he was seeking that relief too early, without lower courts ruling first.

Whether the Supreme Court will look differently on any appeal by Trump of the lower court's recent denial remains to be seen.

Friday's filing came as Willis' decision on whether to indict Trump and his legal allies seemed to move even closer. Willis has said she plans to announce that decision by the beginning of September.