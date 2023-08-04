Goldman Sachs says Coinbase will remain challenged until crypto can prove its utility — What Wall Street is saying after earnings

Crypto services firm Coinbase gave a better-than-feared financial update, but the company has a challenging road ahead if crypto's main use case continues to be speculation and trading , according to Goldman Sachs. Late Thursday, the company posted a loss of 42 cents per share on revenue of $708 million for the second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a loss of 77 cents per share on revenue of $633 million. "The learning over the last several quarters is that COIN has a core customer base of everyday users that are relatively price agnostic and pay commissions in excess of 3% on trades," Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance said in a note Friday. "These users have ended up being much less sensitive to overall market and volatility levels, and create an inverse relationship between volume and take rates, and ultimately a less volatile revenue stream than investors have expected over time." However, trading volumes have remained low, even as the crypto market is enjoying a couple of nice rallies this year. Nance pointed out that Coinbase's transaction revenues are still down significantly from prior highs. "We struggle to see a favorable valuation argument for the stock given that the company's revenue base is ultimately tethered to an asset class that has yet to show a sustainable everyday utility value, as well as the significant levels of stock based comp, despite being profitable on an adjusted basis," he said. "Until we see evidence of mass adoption of crypto for everyday utility, we believe fundamentals will remain challenged, and thus we remain Sell rated" on Coinbase. Elsewhere on Wall Street, investors are split on where Coinbase shares go from here, as is often the case with a business built on nascent technology. The past few weeks have given investors several key catalysts to watch in the remainder of the current quarter. Namely, these include the outcome of the Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit against the company (which Coinbase sought to dismiss Friday), the progress of two crypto-related bills being considered in the House and the end result of filings for bitcoin ETFs. Here's what Wall Street is saying: Needham, Buy, $120 "Despite the mixed Q2 in our view, we are reiterating our buy rating as 1) bitcoin & crypto prices are seeing some momentum, 2) COIN is in a strong position with competitors retreating, and 3) we see a brighter outlook on regulation than in prior quarters." Compass Point, Buy, $145 "We continue to believe that COIN is well positioned to take market share in both the spot and derivatives markets when trading volumes return given its sterling reputation and increasingly negative sentiment around global market share leader Binance. "We believe the next big catalyst that could benefit COIN is the outcome of Grayscale's lawsuit against the SEC over denying its spot BTC ETF application, which we expect Grayscale to win. While the timing is unclear, based on historical comps, we believe the decision could come before 3Q23-end, opening the door for a wave of spot BTC ETF approvals by mid-2024. However, even if Grayscale loses, we continue to expect spot BTC ETFs to be approved over the next couple of years." Piper Sandler, Neutral, $80 "While we continue to believe COIN is positioned to be a major player in the space when we do eventually get regulatory clarity in the US, we would like to see more progress on the regulatory front and a convincing turnaround in the underlying fundamentals of the business before becoming more positive on COIN." JPMorgan, Neutral, $64 "Coinbase has demonstrated it is able to operate effectively (as indicated by positive EBITDA) in a low trading and crypto-winter environment via pricing adjustments and expense management; however, the question is when (or will) volumes return to unlock substantial earnings power not currently being realized in trading. "While Coinbase is taking industry market share on the deterioration of business at Binance, it seems to be under-growing certain smaller domestic platforms, reflecting a different sort of competitive landscape." Raymond James, Underperform, NM "Coinbase's moves to right-size its expense base are resulting in improved financial results in 2023, but we don't think current retail pricing is sustainable over the long-term and struggle to see a path towards substantial profitability. In addition, the lawsuit filed by the SEC this quarter highlights the massive regulatory risks facing the company's business model." Bank of America, Underperform, $58 "We remain cautious post 2Q print ... While some 2Q metrics were positive and the 3Q outlook contained no surprises, the print did little to address critical questions around retail volumes and revenue diversification. This, coupled with the lingering regulatory overhang, keeps us cautious." —CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.