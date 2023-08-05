Berkshire Hathaway’s operating earnings rise nearly 7%, cash pile approaches $150 billion

Warren Buffett tours the grounds at the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting in Omaha Nebraska.

Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday reported a solid increase in second-quarter operating earnings, while the cash hoard at Warren Buffett's conglomerate swelled to nearly $150 billion.

The Omaha-based giant's operating earnings — which encompass profits made from the myriad of businesses owned by the company, like insurance, railroads and utilities — totaled $10.043 billion last quarter, 6.6% higher than the figure from the same quarter a year ago.

Net income totaled $35.91 billion, compared with a $43.62 billion loss during the second quarter last year. The strong results were bolstered by a jump in Berkshire's insurance underwriting and investment income.

Berkshire reported a near $26 billion unrealized gain from its investments as its gigantic stake in Apple led the market rally in the second quarter. The tech giant soared nearly 18% during the quarter and Berkshire's bet has ballooned to $177.6 billion.