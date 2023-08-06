CNBC Investing Club

Price targets, stocks to watch, profit-taking strategies — answers to questions about all three

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima

Here's our Club Mailbag email investingclubmailbag@cnbc.com — so you send your questions directly to Jim Cramer and his team of analysts. We can't offer personal investing advice. We will only consider more general questions about the investment process or stocks in the portfolio or related industries.

Question 1: The stocks in the Trust have astonishingly different P/Es. With this in mind, how can a price target be established for each of them? Thank you. I find the Club to be fascinating. —Marc M.