5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Markets look to rebound

Stock futures inched higher Monday after a down stretch. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 dropped 2.9% and 2.3%, respectively, last week in their worst weeks since March. The Dow fell about 1.1%. Investors will watch whether earnings can continue to broadly beat expectations this week. They will also have an eye on economic data, including inflation gauges in the consumer price index due Thursday and the producer price index out Friday. Follow live market updates here.

2. The Mouse leads earnings

3. Berkshire's billions balloon

Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway said its cash stash grew to $147.38 billion at the end of the second quarter, up from $130.62 billion in the prior quarter. It outlined the cash growth Saturday as it announced operating earnings from its companies like insurance and utilities rose 6.6% to $10.04 billion. Berkshire posted a net income of $35.91 billion in the second quarter, up from a net loss of $43.62 billion in the prior year. The conglomerate also said it has an unrealized gain of $26 billion from its stake in Apple .

4. Oil surges

Oil prices rose Monday to four-month highs, before giving up ground. Ukraine attacked a key port for Russian oil exports over the weekend, exacerbating concerns about supply. Russia is the world's second largest crude oil exporter. The development followed decisions by Russia and Saudi Arabia, the largest crude exporter, to extend oil output cuts in bids to raise prices.

5. Billion-dollar Barbie