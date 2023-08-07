Apple extends its post-earnings decline. Here's what the pros are saying

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Apple . The experts, including Jim Cramer , talked about the world's most valuable tech company as shares continued their post-earnings slide. Apple beat estimates on both the top and bottom line for its fiscal third quarter Thursday. Barton Crockett of Rosenblatt Securities, who downgraded Apple to neutral from buy after the earnings results, said Monday on CNBC's " Squawk on the Street " that the tech giant is taking a "growth break," and it's hard to determine what can be done to reignite expansion. Apple was the worst performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average during Monday's session, notching its fifth-straight losing day. Despite the recent downturn, shares are up more than 37% this year.