Mad Money

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay away from JetBlue

thumbnail
Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Vici Properties' year-to-date stock performance.

Vici Properties: "I'm bullish on that 5% yield, I think it's a terrific situation."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Draftkings' year-to-date stock performance.

Draftkings: "[Buy, buy, buy!] You want to be in it before football season, I'll tell you that much."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
New York Community Bancorp's year-to-date stock performance.

New York Community Bancorp: "They've changed their whole way of doing business, and they've changed it in a positive way. And even though the stock is up very big, I like it here."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
General Electric's year-to-date stock portfolio.

General Electric: "I want you to stick with it, I think it's just sensational."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
JetBlue's year-to-date stock portfolio.

JetBlue: "No, I want you to stay away. They missed the quarter, I really don't want you to buy that stock."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Archer Aviation's year-to-date stock portfolio.

Archer Aviation: "No, money-loser."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
DigitalOcean's year-to-date stock portfolio.

DigitalOcean: "That stock got crushed last week, and I don't understand why. I cannot give you an analysis until I find out exactly what the heck happened."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Cava's year-to-date stock portfolio.

Cava: "I think Cava is a really good stock...Cava is loved, ok, and I think the stock can go to 60."

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com