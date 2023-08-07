Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay away from JetBlue

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Vici Properties: "I'm bullish on that 5% yield, I think it's a terrific situation."
Draftkings: "[Buy, buy, buy!] You want to be in it before football season, I'll tell you that much."
New York Community Bancorp: "They've changed their whole way of doing business, and they've changed it in a positive way. And even though the stock is up very big, I like it here."
General Electric: "I want you to stick with it, I think it's just sensational."
JetBlue: "No, I want you to stay away. They missed the quarter, I really don't want you to buy that stock."
Archer Aviation: "No, money-loser."
DigitalOcean: "That stock got crushed last week, and I don't understand why. I cannot give you an analysis until I find out exactly what the heck happened."
Cava: "I think Cava is a really good stock...Cava is loved, ok, and I think the stock can go to 60."
