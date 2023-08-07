CNBC Travel
A dog is rescued by Humane Society International workers at Tomohon Extreme Market.
Source: Humane Society International
CNBC Travel

A market slaughtering dogs was a top tourist attraction. Then a video was leaked

thumbnail
Monica Pitrelli@MonicaPitrelli
Charmaine Jacob@charmainemjacob
WATCH LIVE

The Tomohon Extreme Market was once a top tourist attraction in the Indonesian province of North Sulawesi — a live animal market filled with everything from fileted pythons to skewered bats and rats.

But the market drew international condemnation in 2018 after animal activists shot videos of dogs and cats being brutally beaten and blowtorched alive.

Activists urged major travel companies to stop recommending the market as a tourism site, said Lola Webber, Humane Society International's director of campaigns.

Companies like Tripadvisor swiftly complied, she said.

But banning the dog and cat meat trade — part of a long-held tradition among the local Minahasa people — was significantly harder, she said.

Humane Society International's Lola Webber speaks about rescuing dogs and cats after Tomohon market ban
watch now
VIDEO1:4801:48
HSI's Lola Webber speaking about dog and cat rescue after Tomohon market ban
Video

"We were told by many for many years, you'll never change North Sulawesi, you'll never change Tomohon. it is impossible," Webber said.

They were wrong.