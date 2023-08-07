Apple's iPhone 15 is reportedly set for mid-September launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on June 5, 2023.

Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 is slated for sales launch around September 22, Bloomberg reported Monday.

When the company unveils a new iPhone model, the hype-filled events are typically watched by millions of simultaneous viewers. Analysts focus on next-generation product launches as a way to gauge consumer spending; consumers themselves usually have a raft of new features to look forward to.

The sale date will be preceded by an Apple event the week prior, either on September 12 or September 13, Bloomberg reported.

In the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings, it reported that iPhone sales fell 2% to $39.67 billion.

"The smartphone industry is tough in the U.S. right now," CEO Tim Cook told CNBC's Steve Kovach.

The current-generation iPhone 14 was hit hard by Covid-related production issues at Foxconn plants in China, which stifled 2022 holiday sales. Apple is reportedly working to diversify its supply chain throughout Southeast Asia.