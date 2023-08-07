It's time to lock in gains on this industrial name that has rocketed since June

Shortly after the opening bell, we will sell 25 shares of Caterpillar (CAT) at roughly $276.52. Following the trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 315 shares of CAT, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to 3.03% from 3.26%. After Caterpillar (CAT) popped nearly 9% on a blowout second quarter earnings report last Tuesday, we said we would have trimmed 25 shares into that strength. Revenues at the machinery company rose 22% year over year and adjusted earnings per share surged 75% as operating margins expanded generally thanks to better than expected volume, higher prices, and lower-than-expected manufacturing costs. Additionally, the company disproved the peak backlog thesis — the idea held by many bears that a decreasing backlog would mean lower earnings in the future — with $300 million in sequential growth. Management also said a declining backlog in the future will be more of a function of improving supply chain conditions (and the ability to ship more quickly) than softening demand. We remain convinced that Caterpillar's earnings will grow over the next few years from the influx of infrastructure investment. But we always say discipline trumps conviction and discipline says to take profits in a stock that has rallied more than 30% since the start of June. Although our trading restrictions prevented us from selling on Tuesday, when shares hit the upper $280s, it is still prudent to lock in some profits. This sale will result in a 6% gain on stock purchased in January 2023. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CAT. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

