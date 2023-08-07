Niger hangs in the balance as junta ignores ultimatum from West African bloc

NIAMEY, Niger - August 6, 2023: Mohamed Toumba, one of the leading figures of the National Council for the Protection of the Fatherland, attends the demonstration of coup supporters and greets them at a stadium in the capital city of Niger. The 7-day deadline given by Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the military junta on July 30 for the release and reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazum expired at midnight.

Niger's coup leaders on Monday closed its airspace after an ultimatum from the Economic Community of West African States to reinstate elected President Mohamed Bazoum expired on Sunday night.

The military junta calling itself the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland seized power on July 26 and detained Bazoum, with the commander of the country's presidential guard, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaiming himself the country's new leader.

The coup was widely condemned by the international community, including the U.S., the European Union, Russia and former colonial power France, along with Nigerian-led regional body ECOWAS, which also sanctioned the junta.

Many foreign countries have already begun evacuating embassy staff and citizens from Niger, while the likes of the U.S. and U.K. have partially suspended aid programs.

The 15-member ECOWAS gave the military junta one week to return the elected government to power and restore constitutional order, threatening the use of force if its demands were not heeded.

As the Sunday night deadline loomed, thousands of Nigeriens gathered at a stadium in the capital Niamey to show support for the coup leaders, while rallying against France and other Western powers and voicing admiration for Russia.