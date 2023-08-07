Oil giant Saudi Aramco posts 38% drop in second-quarter profit as lower prices bite

Saudi state oil giant Aramco reported 112.81 billion riyal ($30.07 billion) in net profit in the second quarter, a drop of nearly 40% from the same period of last year amid a decline in hydrocarbon prices.

Second-quarter profit nevertheless came slightly above analyst expectations near $29.8 billion in an Aramco-supplied poll.

In a filing to the Saudi stock exchange — known as Tadawul — the company said the substantive fall was due to lower crude oil prices and weakening refining and chemicals margins.

"Despite the economic headwinds, we see signals that global demand remains resilient, supported by an ongoing recovery in the aviation sector," Aramco CEO Amin Nasser told the media during a company earnings call on Monday.

The company is following its industry peers by boosting dividend payouts despite the sharp fall in profitability. The oil giant reaffirmed its first quarter base dividend of $19.5 billion, paid in the second quarter, and declared a second-quarter dividend of $19.5 billion, to be delivered in the third quarter.

Aramco also said it intends to distribute performance-linked dividends over six quarters, starting with a $9.9 billion distribution in the third quarter.

"Our plan to maintain a sustainable and progressive dividend for our shareholders remains intact," Nasser said.