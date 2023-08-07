CNBC Daily Open: A good economy doesn’t mean positive markets

A person walks into a new cookie shop next to a "Help Wanted" sign on January 12, 2022 in New York City.

Moderating jobs growth

U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew by 187,000 in July. That's less than the Dow Jones estimate of 200,000 but is slightly more than June's downwardly revised jobs growth of 185,000. Unemployment dipped ten basis points to 3.5%, the lowest level since late 1969. All in all, it was a pretty good report for both workers and the Federal Reserve.

Bad week for U.S. stocks

Major U.S. indexes ended Friday in the red, giving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite their worst week since March. Wall Street's bad showing dragged down Asia-Pacific markets Monday. China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.75% as traders braced for the country's trade data coming tomorrow, and inflation figures on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 squeezed out a 0.08% increase.

Rising oil prices

Oil prices hit a four-month high Monday. October Brent futures traded around $86.13 per barrel and September U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were around $82.70 per barrel, both the highest since mid-April. Prices were pumped up by an attack on a Russian oil export hub and Saudi Arabia's extension of its oil production cut.

Tear down this tariff

Australia wants China to remove all trade barriers between both countries, the country's Trade Minister Don Farrell told CNBC on Monday. Farrell's comments come after Beijing lifted its tariff on Australian barley imports effective Aug. 5. The move highlights how bilateral tensions have thawed since the leaders of both countries met at the G-20 summit in Bali last November.

[PRO] Upsides amid a China downgrade

Morgan Stanley downgraded the MSCI China, an index that represents a range of mainland Chinese large- and mid-cap stocks. The bank's still cautious of growth prospects in the country despite the promise of more state support. Nonetheless, the bank added two stocks to its focus list, suggesting there are still pockets of optimism to be found in individual companies.