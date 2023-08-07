CNBC Daily Open: Financial markets aren’t the economy

A 'help wanted' sign is displayed in a window of a store in Manhattan on December 2, 2022 in New York City.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Moderating jobs growth

U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew by 187,000 in July. That's less than the Dow Jones estimate of 200,000 but is slightly more than June's downwardly revised jobs growth of 185,000. Unemployment dipped ten basis points to 3.5%, the lowest level since late 1969. All in all, it was a pretty good report for both workers and the Federal Reserve.

Bad week for U.S. stocks

Major U.S. indexes ended Friday in the red, giving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite their worst week since March. The picture was different across the Atlantic. The pan-European Stoxx 600 inched up 0.3%, with most bourses and sectors in positive territory. Stock movements of note: Rolls-Royce popped 5.7%, Credit Agricole jumped 6.31% but Maersk lost 4.88%.

What recession?

JPMorgan Chase no longer thinks the U.S. economy will slip into a recession this year. Michael Feroli, the bank's chief economist, told clients JPMorgan expects the economy to grow about 2.5% in the third quarter, compared with the bank's previous forecast of 0.5%. "Given this growth, we doubt the economy will … slip into a mild contraction as early as next quarter," wrote Feroli.

Apple's big one-day drop

Amazon shares surged 8.27% after the company reported blowout earnings — and its biggest profit beat since 2020 — for its second quarter. On the flipside, Apple shares slumped 4.8% on news that the Cupertino-based company might see another decline in revenue for the September quarter, its fourth in a row. Friday saw the biggest drop in Apple's shares since Sept. 29 last year.

[PRO] Eyes on inflation

Inflation data dominates the economic agenda this week. The July consumer price index comes out Thursday and the producer price index the next day. CNBC Pro's Sarah Min explains how the Federal Reserve might react, depending on what the price numbers look like.