Trump goes on offense against Koch network as it spends against former president

As former President Donald Trump battles prosecutors in three states and a half dozen Republican primary candidates, he and his allies are waging another war, this one against the political network financed largely by billionaire industrialist Charles Koch.

Armed with over $70 million, much of it from Charles Koch chaired- Koch Industries, the super PAC Americans for Prosperity Action is running digital ads and other forms of voter outreach against Trump in the 2024 election.

For Trump and Koch, it represents the latest chapter in the on again, off again relationship between the two parties. Koch, who is personally worth around $60 billion, traditionally backs Republican candidates. But not this Republican.

The theme of the ads is simple: Trump can't win, and with Trump as the Republican nominee, President Joe Biden will be reelected.

The ads have landed the Koch network squarely on Trump's list of enemies, literally.

"The special interests, the globalists, the Koch brothers, George Soros, the Paul Ryans of the Republican Party - RINO's, are now going to try even harder to stop us and stop our great movement," Trump said in a campaign fundraising video that was blasted out recently.

In a separate memo, the Trump campaign falsely accused Koch-backed groups of supporting his primary opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Club for No Growth and Koch Brothers operations spending tens of millions of dollars to prop up Ron DeSantis while attacking President Trump," the July 17 memo claimed.

But neither the Koch network nor the Club for Growth has endorsed a Republican primary candidate.

The Trump campaign's reference to "brothers" is also misleading. David Koch, who was Charles' brother and partner in political and philanthropic projects, died in 2019.

Trump's closest surrogates are also amplifying the case against Koch.