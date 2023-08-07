We are changing our rating on this stock after a brutal and unwarranted sell-off

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) have plunged more than 10% since Friday when a rival cybersecurity firm reported weaker guidance. It's a flawed read-through that we believes provides a buying a opportunity— are upgrading our rating on PANW shares to a buy. We would snap up more shares of Palo Alto on Monday were we not restricted after a mention of the stock on-air. We like to buy high-quality stocks when they are down. And the best opportunities often happen when the long-term outlook remains intact but near-term headwinds are shaking out the weaker hands and more short-term-oriented traders. That is exactly what is happening with Palo Alto right now. We are therefore changing our rating to a 1, from a 2, meaning we would be buyers at the current price level. Why the sell-off? In its earnings call Friday, cybersecurity peer Fortinet (FTNT) said deals were being delayed and cut its full-year guidance. The sour forecast brought down the group, including Palo Alto. It has happened before. In late April into early May, PANW shares fell after negative comments from Tenable (TENB) and Cloudflare (NET). Then, as now, we said we are in a period where many cybersecurity customers are consolidating their spending around the industry's largest players. As a market leader in thirteen categories within security, Palo Alto is a winner from what is happening in the market. Even should the pressure prove a bit more widespread now, the set-up is similar. Palo Alto likely comes out stronger as they gain market share through this difficult environment. A few analyst notes on Monday are in line with our thinking. At Morgan Stanley, analysts are maintaining a $302 price target and overweight rating, calling PANW a "top pick." They conceded that more caution is warranted given the downbeat industry commentary from Fortinet, but said Palo is different from its peers in a few big ways. First, Palo Alto has a less cyclical, more diversified revenue mix. Palo Alto's client base also consists of players with more scale, meaning they should be better positioned to keep up the cybersecurity spend through a downturn (and are likely bigger targets of cybercrime and thus need more protection). Morgan Stanley did lower near-term estimates but said shares are "offering favorable entry points for longer-term holders to accumulate shares." Analysts at Barclays, where analysts maintain an overweight rating and raised their price target to $275 from $245, also lowered some estimates, but said Palo Alto will become a company valued at $100 billion in the next few years. Barclays agreed with Morgan Stanley's view that Palo Alto's revenue mix is less cyclical. RBC analysts were a bit more critical in the shorter term, shaving their price target to $250 from $277. But they still see this as a buying opportunity for patient investors. Looking to the company's earnings announcement on Aug. 18, the analysts hope to see a message that includes expanding margin growth through 2026. All three analysts acknowledged the odd timing of Fortinet's earnings release — a Friday after the close —which may have spooked some investors. However, the general consensus is that the timing shouldn't be read into and is the result of scheduling conflicts, rather than foreshadowing anything catastrophic in terms of earnings results. If we could buy shares of PANW on Monday, it would violate or cost basis. This is something we don't do lightly . However, we have the stock of the best cybersecurity company in the market — one that can offer protection from various types of attacks and as a result is benefiting from platform consolidation by clients looking to rationalize their spending — down 15% from all-time highs. The risk/reward here warrants stepping in, rather than potentially missing this opportunity on the view that we can't buy unless shares fall another ~18% to our basis. The valuation is another good reason to violate our cost basis. As we can see in the image below, shares of PANW aren't the cheapest they've been in the past three years, but are at the lower end on both forward earnings and cash flow. We recommend buying some now and saving a little cash to purchase more later should we get another bite after earnings next Friday (Aug. 18), as analysts will once again update their forward outlooks. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long PANW. See here for a full list of the stocks.) Arora Nikesh, Palo Alto Networks CEO & Chairman at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland on May 23rd, 2022. Adam Galica | CNBC