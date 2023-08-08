A 'tactical correction' is already underway in the stock market, says Bank of America

With stocks struggling again on Tuesday , Bank of America's chart analyst said a "tactical correction" is underway and may continue for a bit longer because of seasonal weakness historically in the upcoming period. "After testing the target for the summer rally at 4580 and chart resistance at 4590-4637 in late July, the [S & P 500] has corrected, moving into a less robust period of seasonality," wrote Stephen Suttmeier, technical research strategist for Bank of America Securities, in a note Tuesday. "If the tactical resistances highlighted above contain interim rallies on the SPX, then a seasonal corrective phase should continue from the late July high." .SPX YTD mountain S & P 500 YTD With Tuesday's sell-off, the S & P 500 is off by about 3% from its 52-week high — falling as low as 4465 or so. The benchmark is still up 16% on the year. A correction on Wall Street is typically when a security retreats by 10%, but in this case Suttmeier is not necessarily calling for a drawdown of that amount. The analyst cites 4,450/4,325/4,200 as key support levels that could trigger more selling if violated. A pullback to 4,200 would represent an 8.8% decline from the top. A history of the benchmark in the context of presidential elections also shows there could be continued weakness. Year three of the cycle which we are in has shown solid returns through July but then lackluster performance until December, Suttmeier shows. The S & P 500 is typically flat in August and down 1.08% in September on average during the third year of the presidential cycle, Bank of America data showed. The report suggests investors may win by getting more defensive, rotating into utilities and staples for the time being.