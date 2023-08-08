Asia markets largely rise ahead of China trade data

Cargo ships stop at their berths to load and unload containers at the container terminal in Lianyungang Port, East China's Jiangsu province, June 5, 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets largely rose on Tuesday as investors focus on China's trade data for July.

Economists polled by Reuters expect a steeper fall in exports in July, forecasting a 12.5% slide from a year earlier compared to June's figure of a 12.4% drop.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,412, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's last close of 19,537.92.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.33%, while the Topix was up 0.25% as the country's household spending remained in negative territory for the fourth straight month. Overall household spending fell 4.2% year on year in June, compared with 4% in May, official data showed.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.29%, while South Korea's Kospi opened up 0.46%. The Kosdaq however, slipped 0.44%.