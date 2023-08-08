Boeing aircraft deliveries fall in July as company plans to raise output

Boeing 787 Dreamliners are built at the aviation company's North Charleston, South Carolina, assembly plant on May 30, 2023.

Boeing delivered 43 aircraft to customers last month as it tries to ramp up output with airline customers clamoring for new jets.

The handovers were down from 60 in June but brought Boeing's total deliveries in the first seven months of the year to 309, an increase of nearly 28% from the same period in 2022.

Last month, Boeing said it was transitioning production of its bestselling 737 Max plane to a pace of 38 a month from 31. Despite production problems earlier this year and a brief strike at key supplier Spirit Aerosystems , Boeing's CFO, Brian West, last month reiterated the company still expects to deliver 400 to 450 Max jets this year.

Boeing's chief rival, Airbus, last week said it has handed over 381 planes in the first seven months of the year.

Boeing said it logged net orders for 52 aircraft in July, which included a firmed-up order from Saudi Arabian Airlines, or Saudia, for 39 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, a deal first announced in March.