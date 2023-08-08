China needs to boost productivity given 'demographic challenge,' says economist

Fears are growing that China's economy is tethering on the verge of deflation after yet another slate of underwhelming economic data July 17 provided more evidence that the stall in growth momentum may turn out more severe without more meaningful policy intervention.

China is facing a demographic problem and needs to boost its productivity for growth, said David Mann, chief economist for Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa at the Mastercard Economics Institute.

"You need to see the productivity side pickup exactly because of the demographic challenge," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.

"If you go back 10, 20 years in China, you had so much of growth coming purely from just more people showing up each year — that labor contribution rather than capital or productivity."

"Now, you need the productivity," he said, underlining Beijing has to make sure "capital is channeled" in a way that boosts productivity.

China ended its Covid-19 controls in December and the initial economic rebound has lost steam. The 6.3% economic growth in the second quarter marked a 0.8% pace of growth from the first quarter, slower than the 2.2% quarter-on-quarter pace recorded in the first three months of the year.