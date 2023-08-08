China releases plans to restrict facial recognition technology

Passengers swipe ID cards to exit Fuzhou South Railway Station on Dec. 16, 2021. The process doesn't require passengers to remove masks for facial recognition.

BEIJING — China is planning to restrict businesses' use of facial recognition technology in favor of non-biometric personal identification methods, according to draft rules from the Cyberspace Administration released Tuesday.

The proposed policy requires individual consent, and a specific purpose, for using facial recognition.

"If there are non-biometric verification technology for achieving a similar purpose or business requirements, those non-biometric verification methods should be preferred," the draft said in Chinese, translated by CNBC.

However, individual consent isn't required for certain administrative situations, which the draft did not specify. If facial recognition is used, the proposed rules encourage use of national systems.

Installation of image collection and personal identification equipment in public places should be for the purpose of maintaining public safety, the draft rules said, noting clear signage is required.