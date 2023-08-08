CNBC Daily Open: Playing the T-bill game

People gather at a water fountain in a park before the Manhattan skyline in the east river in New York on July 26, 2023.

U.S. stocks rebound

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday posted its biggest single-day gain in nearly two months, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snapped four-day losing streaks as investors kicked off a week with more corporate earnings and key inflation readings. The Dow added 407.51 points, or 1.16%, to close at 35,473.13 — Amgen 's nearly 4% rally helped lift the blue-chip average to its best day since June 15. The S&P 500 advanced 0.9% to close at 4,518.44. The Nasdaq Composite rose just 0.61% to 13,994.40.

Oracle of Omaha

Berkshire Hathaway shares rallied to record highs Monday following a strong quarterly report that showed a rebound in insurance operations as well as a massive cash hoard that swelled to nearly $150 billion. Wall Street analysts say though, Berkshire Hathaway shares are still cheap even at these record levels.

Tesla surgery

Elon Musk may need surgery. Tesla , for sure — after seeing a second chief financial officer depart in just over four years. The automaker said Zach Kirkhorn is stepping down from the CFO role effective Friday — though he will stay through the end of the year to assist in the transition. Tesla's chief accounting officer, Vaibhav Taneja, is its new CFO and will hold both roles concurrently.

AI 'cloning' a better you

Zoom wants to train its artificial intelligence models using some of your data, according to recently updated terms of service. The "service-generated data" includes customer information on product usage, telemetry and diagnostic data as well as similar content or data collected by the company. It does not provide an opt-out option.

Hot, hotter, hottest oceans

It's officially no longer just climate warming — it's climate boiling. The world's ocean temperatures have climbed to their hottest level on record, according to data from the European Union's climate monitor, prompting scientists to warn of immediate and wide-ranging consequences for the planet.

[PRO] Goldman Sachs' alpha picks

Microeconomic factors seem to be dominating the market action in 2023, and Goldman Sachs is offering up some opportunities to capture the greatest alpha in this environment — including one with 70% upside.