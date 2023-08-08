CNBC Pro Talks: Warren Buffett disciple Guy Spier reveals how to invest right now

Join CNBC's Tanvir Gill Wednesday as she quizzes renowned value investor Guy Spier on how to play the markets right now. Spier, who calls himself an "ardent disciple" of legendary investor Warren Buffett, manages the $350 million Aquamarine Fund. Spier closely follows Buffett's investing principles, and the Aquamarine Fund is inspired by the original 1950s Buffett Partnership era . For Spier, the U.S. remains the "safe haven par excellence," given its "unparalleled" geographical and economic advantages. He'll discuss some of the country's biggest stocks, including Alphabet , Bank of America , and Micron Technology , as well as global companies Alibaba , BYD , and Ferrari . Spier will also share his thoughts on AI winners, "pockets of gross overvaluation" in tech, the "extremely overlooked" sector of oil and gas, as well as U.S. banks. Spier's fund, which was started in 1997, has logged an annualized return of 9% since then, according to Aquamarine. That compares to the S & P 500 's 8.2%, the MSCI World 's 6.9%, and the FTSE 100 's 3.6%. Join CNBC Pro Talks on Wednesday, August 9, at 12 p.m. BST / 7 p.m. SGT / 7 a.m. ET. Submit your questions here. Learn more from our previous Pro Talks: 'They are real, they are proliferating': Tech investor names 2 internet-of-things stocks to own Tesla vs. BYD: Here's why one fund manager prefers the Buffett-backed automaker Want to invest in the A.I. boom? Veteran tech fund manager names 4 stocks to own Related coverage from Pro: Here's what happens to the Dow after a 13-day winning streak, according to history Here are the only 4 global stocks to raise dividends by more than 10% for the past 15 years These 5 stocks are on Goldman's 'conviction buy' list — and it gives one more than 50% upside