Cramer's Lightning Round: Pass on Crocs

Crocs' year-to-date stock performance.

Crocs : "I like Crocs, but I worry about the fad aspect...so I'm going to have to take a pass on it."

Zscaler's year-to-date stock performance.

Zscaler : "...I'm worried about Microsoft actually going into competition with Zscaler... so I'm going to say you want to avoid that one."

EPR Properties' year-to-date stock performance.

EPR Properties : "...They are not worth our trust...I am saying that they have been too episodic in the way they report their earnings...honest guys, episodic numbers, pass!"

General Dynamics' year-to-date stock performance.

General Dynamics : "I think General Dynamics is a buy."

Becton, Dickinson and Co.'s year-to-date stock prerformance.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. : "They are such a well-run outift. I got to tell you, I wish we owned that for the club."