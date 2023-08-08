European markets set for cautious open ahead of key inflation prints

LONDON — European markets are set for a slightly lower open on Tuesday as investors await significant inflation data due later this week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed Monday's session up 0.1% as markets appeared to enter suspended animation after last week's global pullback, as investors took profits near the end of earnings season and risk sentiment returned to focus.

Consumer price index releases are due from China on Wednesday and the United States on Thursday, with analysts expecting the former to report disinflation of 0.5% year on year, which would ease global price pressures but could signal that more fiscal stimulus is needed from Beijing.

The U.S. figure will be closely watched in the context of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision in late September, as markets try to gauge whether the central bank will tighten further and for how long interest rates will remain high. A Reuters poll of economists produced a consensus forecast for the July print of 3.3% year on year, up from 3% in June.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as China's July trade data tumbled more than expected, while U.S. stock futures were little changed overnight as investors monitored a fresh round of quarterly earnings reports at the end of a better-than-expected season.

Roughly 85% of S&P 500 stocks have reported quarterly results, and nearly 80% of them have beaten Wall Street's expectations, according to FactSet.

Back in Europe, Deutsche Wohnen , Porsche , Bayer, ABRDN and Glencore all report Tuesday.