LIVE UPDATES
European markets set for cautious open ahead of key inflation prints
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
LONDON — European markets are set for a slightly lower open on Tuesday as investors await significant inflation data due later this week.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed Monday's session up 0.1% as markets appeared to enter suspended animation after last week's global pullback, as investors took profits near the end of earnings season and risk sentiment returned to focus.
Consumer price index releases are due from China on Wednesday and the United States on Thursday, with analysts expecting the former to report disinflation of 0.5% year on year, which would ease global price pressures but could signal that more fiscal stimulus is needed from Beijing.
The U.S. figure will be closely watched in the context of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision in late September, as markets try to gauge whether the central bank will tighten further and for how long interest rates will remain high. A Reuters poll of economists produced a consensus forecast for the July print of 3.3% year on year, up from 3% in June.
Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as China's July trade data tumbled more than expected, while U.S. stock futures were little changed overnight as investors monitored a fresh round of quarterly earnings reports at the end of a better-than-expected season.
Roughly 85% of S&P 500 stocks have reported quarterly results, and nearly 80% of them have beaten Wall Street's expectations, according to FactSet.
Back in Europe, Deutsche Wohnen, Porsche, Bayer, ABRDN and Glencore all report Tuesday.
Here are the opening calls
CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley says Europe's renewable energy push will cost $5 trillion — and names stocks to play it
Morgan Stanley named several stocks to play Europe's investment in renewable energy — and highlighted a "once-in-a lifetime" opportunity in the electricity sector in particular.
The bank estimated the transition to green power sources will cost around 5 trillion euros ($5.5 trillion) between now and 2030.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Lucy Handley
CNBC Pro: Hedge fund manager Dan Niles says S&P 500 could fall by 10% — and names 2 stocks he likes
The S&P 500 could decline by 10% by the end of the year to correct for a recent rise in valuation multiples, according to hedge fund manager Dan Niles.
The portfolio manager said he sees several macro-economic headwinds that make valuing the S&P 500 at current levels "much more difficult".
He also revealed his latest two Big Tech stock ideas.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ganesh Rao
CNBC Pro: Top tech investor names 5 tech stocks to buy — and says 2 still have 'a lot of upside'
Top tech investor Paul Meeks says he'll likely buy the dip in stocks, as he doesn't expect a significant and long-lasting downturn, he told CNBC.
He names the ones in tech that he's bullish on, including two titans and one small-cap stock he says is "too cheap."
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan