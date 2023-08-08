Former Biden and Clinton advisor to chair Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Minyon Moore speaks onstage during the dedication ceremony of the Coretta Scott King Peace and Meditation Garden and Monument at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center & National Historic Site on April 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee announced a new leadership team Tuesday for its 2024 convention, adding members of President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

Former Biden advisor Minyon Moore, a crucial player in Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination and a former advisor for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, will chair the event in Chicago next year.

"I am grateful to the team members who have already been working hard, and know that through their work, and the strong team we continue to build, that this convention will be a success," Moore said in a release.

Moore's appointment was the latest sign of the importance Black women voters have assumed within the president's political coalition as Biden seeks a second term.

Black women were by far Biden's most loyal demographic in the 2020 election, winning 91% of their votes, according to NBC exit polling.