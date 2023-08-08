College is more expensive than ever. Here's how families are paying the tab

College is only getting more expensive.

Tuition and fees have more than doubled in 20 years, reaching $10,940 at four-year, in-state public colleges, on average, in the 2022-23 academic year. At four-year private colleges, it now costs $39,400 annually, according to the College Board, which tracks trends in college pricing and student aid.

When adding in other expenses, the total tab can be more than $70,000 a year for undergraduates at some private colleges or even out-of-state students attending four-year public schools.

With the fall semester just weeks away, 70% of parents are worried about having enough money to cover the cost, according to a recent report by