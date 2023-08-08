Ukraine war live updates: Russian strikes kill seven in Pokrovsk; Ukraine detains woman for spying

Two Russian missile strikes on Pokrovsk in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Monday night killed at least seven people, including five civilians, according to Ukrainian officials.

In his nightly address, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the hits were to residential buildings and that one of those killed was Andriy Omelchenko, deputy head of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk.

Zelenskyy also referenced the latest in a series of prisoner exchanges, which saw 22 Ukrainian soldiers return home. Separately on Monday, a woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to pass information — about an upcoming trip by Zelenskyy to the Mykolaiv region — on to Russia.

Russian and Ukrainian officials continue to comment on talks held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, over the weekend. The talks, which concern the war, involved more than 40 countries, including China, but not Russia.

Ukraine said it was "satisfied" with the discussions, while the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said they resulted in "no diplomatic success."