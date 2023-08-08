McCarthy-aligned super PAC could spend $100 million to target blue states in 2024, internal memo says

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks with reporters after a Republican conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 18, 2023.

The super PAC aligned with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy could spend at least $100 million in the 2024 election cycle to support GOP House candidates in states that were won by President Joe Biden in 2020, according to a strategy memo obtained by CNBC and committee executives.

"In 2024, the House will be won or lost in blue states," Congressional Leadership Fund president Dan Conston, wrote in the Aug, 7 memo addressed to "Interested Parties."

"Swing voters in blue states are different from swing voters in swing states," he added, and "Republican party infrastructure won't be present in the same way" in these states as it is in battleground states, where both parties have armies of volunteers and years of experience reaching voters.

Conston dubbed the CLF's plan the "Blue State Project." A senior executive later said the group could spend over $100 million on the project, but did not have a firm budget yet.

In states that are consistently competitive in presidential and Senate contests, like Michigan and Pennsylvania, both Democrats and Republicans maintain huge volunteer networks and voter outreach programs.

But in states where one party has long been dominant, like Democrats in California or Republicans in Wyoming, there is little motive for top super PACs to spend money building up voter outreach networks.

This is the challenge facing House Republicans, wrote Conston. "These blue states exist in a vacuum outside of the competitive presidential and senate races ... meaning we must create our own infrastructure."

This will include identifying key voters, building a voter contact plan and creating a turnout strategy for Election Day, he wrote, listing three notoriously expensive, and complex, elements of political campaign management.

Republicans currently have a slim majority in the House after the 2022 midterms, largely thanks to victories in blue states like New York, where the GOP flipped four House seats.

All of those flipped New York seats are 2024 targets of the campaign arm for House Democrats, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. The Democratic rival House Majority PAC has said they are investing $45 million in New York and $35 million in California.

There are currently six Republicans who represent Biden-won districts in New York, and another five in California. To hold these seats in deep blue states will require that groups like CLF buy airtime for ads in some of the most expensive media markets in the country, Conston notes.

The Cook Political Report's list of toss-up House seats -- the most competitive seats in the country -- currently includes 13 Republican seats, four of them in New York and three in California.

Democrats, by contrast, hold 10 toss up seats, but none of them are in traditional Republican strongholds.

The Congressional Leadership Fund spokeswoman explained that the PAC's planned efforts in blue states are going beyond New York and California, including targeting districts in New Jersey, Washington and Oregon.