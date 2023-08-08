PayPal is trying to drag its 435 million users into the $120 billion stablecoin market — here's why

PayPal on Monday became the first major U.S. fintech company to offer its own crypto token with a dollar-pegged stablecoin known as PayPal USD, making big promises of how it can move money between millions of crypto investors.

The company is entering an extremely crowded market already dominated by stablecoins like tether and USDC, at a time when the hype over cryptocurrency has largely fizzled and prices have been mostly stable with no big run-ups since 2022.

But the company's chief crypto exec tells CNBC that the payment processor is confident in its timing – and its competitive advantage in the space.

"Stablecoins are the killer application for blockchains right now," said Jose Fernandez da Ponte, PayPal's senior vice president and general manager of blockch