Tucker Carlson could see Rebekah Mercer, Peter Thiel invest in his media company

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson could see two of the wealthiest GOP business megadonors, Rebekah Mercer and Peter Thiel, invest in his new media company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mercer has spoken with Carlson since his April departure from Fox News about possibly investing in his as yet unnamed media company, sources told CNBC. Thiel has hinted to allies that he could invest in the venture after hearing from Carlson's side, these people added.

It was unclear Monday whether Thiel or Mercer had officially moved ahead with a financing plan, and their spokespeople did not respond to multiple requests for comment over several weeks, including outreach on Monday. A spokesman for Carlson did not return a request for comment.

But both of them have privately expressed interest in helping Carlson, said numerous sources, who were granted anonymity to discuss private conversations.

The move by Carlson and his team to cultivate potential investors like Mercer and Thiel signals that the former Fox News host's new project could be on the brink of gaining financial support from some of the nation's most recognized conservative megadonors.

The news of Mercer and Thiel's interest in Carlson comes as the TV host and his longtime business partner Neil Patel are reportedly looking to raise hundreds of millions of dollars to fund the company.

Any business between Carlson and Mercer could be part of a larger financing effort led by 1789 Capital, which is already planning an eight figure investment into the former Fox News host's media venture.

Mercer is listed on the corporate database PitchBook as an "executive officer" at investment firm 1789 Capital and has already reportedly invested into a 1789 Capital fund worth $150 million.

Fox and Carlson officially parted ways in April, days after the network reached an over $700 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in its defamation lawsuit. Fox refused to say why Carlson was leaving, save for a statement in which Fox thanked him "for his service to the network."

Shortly after leaving Fox, Carlson began hosting an episodic show on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The new media venture would create full-length versions of Carlson's X episodes, the Wall Street Journal reported, built around a subscription model for revenue.

A recent episode featured Carlson interviewing Devon Archer, a former business associate of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. Archer also testified before a House committee in late July, part of a Republican probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings.

Rebekah Mercer and Peter Thiel have for years been separate investors in a diverse array of conservative startups.

Mercer was an investor in Breitbart News, which was founded by the late conservative commentator Andrew Breitbart, and the now shuttered right wing social media site, Parler. Carlson co-founded The Daily Caller, a conservative news site.

Thiel-backed the "anti-woke" bank GloriFi, which reportedly later shutdown, according to The Wall Street Journal. He's also financing The Right Stuff, a dating app meant for conservatives which is reportedly struggling to gain a large amount of users. Thiel also appeared on Carlson's show on Fox News in 2019.

Mercer and Thiel have each poured waves of money toward GOP candidates running for office.

Thiel has donated over $32 million since the start of the 2016 election cycle toward Republicans candidates or political action committees, according to data from the nonpartisan OpenSecrets.

Yet this giving has not extended to the Republican presidential primary currently underway. So far, Thiel has said he has no plans to help individual candidates in the 2024 election cycle.

Mercer has contributed well over $500,000 to help GOP candidates since 2016, according to the data.

The broader Mercer family also supported candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 election, and Rebekah's father, Robert Mercer, gave $1 million to Trump's 2017 inaugural committee.

Like Thiel, the Mercers have not indicated they have any immediate plans to back Trump's latest run for president.

The Mercers haven't made a contribution so far this cycle to anyone running for federal office, including Trump.

Carlson himself, though, does appear to be trying to have a role in the 2024 election. In July, he hosted the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa, where he interviewed at least six Republican presidential candidates.

Carlson spoke at the July Turning Point USA conference that same month, where other 2024 candidates attended and spoke to a crowd of young conservative voters.