10-year Treasury yield falls as investors weigh interest rate outlook

At 5:09 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by over 6 basis points to 4.016%. The 2-year Treasury was trading more than 1 basis point lower at 4.739%.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors assessed the outlook for interest rates and Federal Reserve monetary policy ahead of key inflation data due this week.

Investors assessed the path ahead for Federal Reserve monetary policy, especially for interest rates, as they considered economic data and comments from central bank officials.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said Monday that she believes further rates hikes would be needed to bring inflation lower. Throughout the week and on Tuesday, several other policymakers are due to make remarks that could provide clues about their expectations for interest rates and the economy.

That comes after July's jobs report on Friday showed that the labor market may be cooling slightly, though it remains resilient.

The Fed began hiking interest rates to cool the economy and ease inflation in early 2022 and has announced rate hikes after all but one meeting since March that year. The central bank chose to keep rates unchanged in June 2023, but hiked them again the following month.

Three Fed policy meetings remain this year, and investors have been considering whether or not there will be further rate increases.

After the central bank's July meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that rate decisions would be taken on a meeting-by-meeting basis and that economic data would play a key role.

Inflation data due later this week could therefore affect the Fed's next moves. July's consumer and produces price indexes are expected on Thursday and Friday, respectively.