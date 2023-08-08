We're using the broader stock market pullback to add to this turnaround play

We are buying 150 shares of Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) at roughly $95.67. Following the trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 250 shares of SWK, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to 0.82% from 0.33%. Over the past few weeks, we built up a real war chest of capital as we waited for some type of break in the market. It has required patience to not chase stocks higher, but this discipline is finally being rewarded with the S & P 500 now off more than 2.5% from its highs of the year. With plenty of cash sitting on the sidelines, we plan on gradually putting it to work as prices come in. The stock market is like any type of store. It's best to buy when high-quality products (stocks) sell at a discount. We already put some cash to work earlier Tuesday by adding to Coterra after the stock was down 4% on what was actually a pretty good quarter with strong production at no change to capital expenditures. But with cash at nearly 12%, we are scanning the market and looking to buy quality companies that recently reported strong quarters but their stocks have pulled back. This brings us to Stanley Black & Decker . Shares of this manufacturer of industrial tools and household hardware have given back all of its post-earnings pop to $104, and at $95 is now trading about 4% below where it was before the quarter. This is the pullback we've long been waiting for to add to our small position. The company reported a better-than-expected second quarter with sales slightly beating expectations at an adjusted loss per share that was much smaller than expectations. Stanley has made incredible progress on its business transformation and is ahead of plan with inventory down significantly this year (without sacrifice to price) and is on track for $1 billion in annualized cost savings by the end of the year. As the company enters 2024 with a clean inventory position and a reduced cost structure, it should be in position to earn somewhere between $4 to $5 per share in 2024 from the $1 it is expected to earn in 2024. While the stock's multiple of 21 times the midpoint of this $4 to $5 range already reflects some of the recovery, we'd argue Stanley should trade at a slightly higher multiple because it is becoming a better company through its lower cost structure and improved supply chain. Lastly, the stock's healthy dividend yield of about 3.4% is attractive payment as we wait for the turnaround to play out. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long SWK. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

A worker assembles steel tool chests at a Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Craftsman Tools manufacturing facility in Sedalia, Missouri, U.S., on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images