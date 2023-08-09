1 in 5 Americans have inactive 401(k)s worth thousands of dollars—here's how to reclaim yours

A record-setting number of Americans quit their jobs last year. But in doing so, they've left behind inactive 401(k) accounts with average balances of $55,400, a new study reveals.

An estimated 1 in 5 U.S. workers have left behind or forgotten 401(k) retirement accounts, according to estimates by Capitalize, a financial services company. That's a nearly 60% increase compared with 2020.

When you quit your job, you have four options for your 401(k):

Leave it behind with your old employer Cash it out Roll it over into an individual retirement account Merge it with your new company's 401(k) plan

For many workers, the simplest option is to do nothing and keep the account active with an old employer. It doesn't help that rolling over funds into a new account can also be a "major pain," due to the paperwork involved, says Kevin Brady, a certified financial planner in New York City.

While funds in old 401(k)s can still grow over time, they're typically considered inactive if you're no longer on the payroll.

The problem with inactive 401(k) accounts is that they are easily lost or forgotten over time, especially since most account holders don't regularly update their contact information with old employers. Plus, you could be paying unnecessary administrative fees, including penalties for having a dormant account.

If you consolidate old 401(k)s into a single, active retirement account, like an IRA or new 401(k), it's easier to periodically rebalance your portfolio and make sure your retirement savings are on track. You can also avoid duplicate administrative fees, which can lead to higher overall costs. Your new 401(k) might have better investment options, too.

To consolidate your 401(k)s, you'll first need to track down all of your accounts, including ones you may have forgotten about.